Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,868,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $7.17 on Friday, hitting $640.65. 419,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,270. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.