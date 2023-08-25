Fmr LLC Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.67% of Cadence Design Systems worth $2,100,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $230.58. The stock had a trading volume of 396,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

