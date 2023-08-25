Fmr LLC Purchases 4,470,179 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470,179 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,734,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,642,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

