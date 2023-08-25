Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Regal Rexnord worth $1,220,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

