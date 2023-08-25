Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 7.66% of Teradyne worth $1,276,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,897. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 325,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,784. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

