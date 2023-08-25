Fmr LLC Has $1.80 Billion Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,428,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705,132 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,803,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.14. 153,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

