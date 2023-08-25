Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,499,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313,442 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.42% of ResMed worth $1,423,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 337,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

