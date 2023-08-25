Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,598,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,799,142 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.62% of DuPont de Nemours worth $1,191,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 428,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

