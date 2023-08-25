Fmr LLC Buys 72,178 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Penumbra worth $1,566,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7,117.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 238,287 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,223,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 140,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total value of $3,121,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,765 shares of company stock worth $9,477,821. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.75. 54,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.23 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.76 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.33.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

