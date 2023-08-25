FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,325. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FirstCash by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

