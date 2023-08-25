First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 1.6%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.17. 9,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 28,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the first quarter worth $67,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.