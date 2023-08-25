First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, a growth of 507.7% from the July 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 66.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRID traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.92. 88,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6984 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

