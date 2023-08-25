First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 50,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 41,829 shares.The stock last traded at $94.21 and had previously closed at $94.38.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

