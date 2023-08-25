First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 50,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 41,829 shares.The stock last traded at $94.21 and had previously closed at $94.38.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.