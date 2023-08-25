First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,223 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 196,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 215,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,628. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

