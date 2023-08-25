First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, an increase of 2,333.1% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FJP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3,928.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FJP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,641. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $51.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

