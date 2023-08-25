First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.09. 1,121,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,081,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $562.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 15,020,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 150,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 75,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

