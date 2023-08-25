First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after buying an additional 613,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.22. 59,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,129. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $284.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essex Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.90.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

