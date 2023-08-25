First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,397 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,477,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,211,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.