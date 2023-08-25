First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 355,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,395,000 after buying an additional 62,112 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $106,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $235,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.15. 1,297,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,981. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.37. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

