First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 5,826 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 211.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.01. The stock had a trading volume of 218,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,893. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

