First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.48 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.31. The stock had a trading volume of 355,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

