First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 27,421 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $239,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE KIM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 902,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,431. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

