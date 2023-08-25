Financial Survey: City (NASDAQ:CHCO) versus Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares City and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 36.69% 19.98% 1.99% Hawthorn Bancshares 16.83% 12.44% 0.82%

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. City pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

68.8% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of City shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for City and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 3 0 0 2.00 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

City presently has a consensus price target of $94.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given City’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City and Hawthorn Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $261.77 million 5.24 $102.07 million $7.67 11.92 Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 1.44 $20.75 million $2.20 7.73

City has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

