Financial Survey: Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Star Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Star Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 41.01% 11.24% 4.82%

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Star Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Star Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Star Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Alpha Star Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Alpha Star Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Alpha Star Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Star Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Star Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $1.74 8.87

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Star Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Alpha Star Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

