Financial Comparison: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) & WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.72, indicating that its share price is 572% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WalkMe has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of WalkMe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.30 $4.33 million ($0.86) -1.28 WalkMe $245.01 million N/A -$92.63 million ($0.94) -10.47

This table compares Digihost Technology and WalkMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Digihost Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -122.85% -30.48% -25.07% WalkMe -31.29% -115.55% -18.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digihost Technology and WalkMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 WalkMe 0 4 3 0 2.43

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. WalkMe has a consensus target price of $12.07, suggesting a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than WalkMe.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats WalkMe on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements. In addition, the company creates a transparent layer for the end-user across any software to ensure immediate and intuitive access to any application, workflow, or resource and can be used by web, mobile, and desktop. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

