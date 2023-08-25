Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,444 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

