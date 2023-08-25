Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,451 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. 325,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,197. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

