Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,451 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. 325,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,197. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

