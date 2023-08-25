FIL Ltd Sells 1,045,790 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,045,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of Meta Platforms worth $302,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.48. 17,143,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,985,520. The stock has a market cap of $729.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,940 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

