FIL Ltd Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,100 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $603,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 5,249.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,070 shares of company stock worth $6,842,385. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.20. The stock had a trading volume of 673,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,395. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

