FIL Ltd Has $323.83 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,967,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 159,156 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $323,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 346,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,410. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

