FIL Ltd Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 541,567 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $349,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.78. The stock had a trading volume of 989,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 95.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

