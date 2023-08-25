Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 720.0% in August

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 12,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBO Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

