Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 720.0% in August

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 12,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $24.01.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.