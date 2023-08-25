Fielmann Group (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.71 and last traded at $53.71. 465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Fielmann Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

