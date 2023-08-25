Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the July 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FEMY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

