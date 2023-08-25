Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.
Fc Global Realty Stock Down 47.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
About Fc Global Realty
FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fc Global Realty
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.