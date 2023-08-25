FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 211,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.83. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

