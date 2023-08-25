FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 46,982 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,982 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 87,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 116,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 286,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 282,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

