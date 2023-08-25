FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.14. 752,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,658. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.94 and a 12-month high of $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

