FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $200.32. 87,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,070. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

