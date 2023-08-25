FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 126,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,763. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.