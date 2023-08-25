FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 424,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 217.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. 3,251,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,884,312. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

