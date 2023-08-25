FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $506,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,928,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Evergy by 53.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,225. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

