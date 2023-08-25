FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $129.27. The stock had a trading volume of 322,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.