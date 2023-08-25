FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,864. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

