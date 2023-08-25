FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,054 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 286,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TAXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,956. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

