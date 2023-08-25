FantasyGold (FGC) Price Tops $1.33

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00005089 BTC on popular exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $185.38 million and $0.29 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.33965459 USD and is up 18.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $20.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

