Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Down 3.8%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $152.62 and last traded at $152.80. Approximately 189,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 318,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.91.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

