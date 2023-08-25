Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.88.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $158.91 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $163.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after buying an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,802,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fabrinet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,432,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.