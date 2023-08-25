ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 137,155 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. 1,932,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,156,511. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.